Drone footage captures progress at new Costa drive-thru site in The Pompey Centre

Aerial images have captured the progress being made at the new Costa drive-thru site in The Pompey Centre.

The new structure, which can be seen at the site is taking shape opposite the McDonald’s. The plans that were previously submitted to Portsmouth City Council included the installation of a number of illuminated and non-illuminated signs to include fascias, roof sign, pole sign, monument signs and banner frame.

Costa’s proposal was that the new coffee venue would be open between 5am and 11pm seven days a week creating the equivalent of 15 full-time jobs. The chain has a number of sites across the Portsmouth area including one in Commercial Road, one in Isambard Brunel Road and one in Albert Road. The opening date of the Costa in The Pompey Centre is currently unknown but The News will keep you up to date.