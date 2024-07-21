Drone footage captures progress at new Costa drive-thru site in The Pompey Centre

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 10:14 BST
Aerial images have captured the progress being made at the new Costa drive-thru site in The Pompey Centre.

Thanks to pictures from My Portsmouth By Drone we can see the impressive progress at the centre as the main structure goes up for the new coffee drive-thru. The chain applied for planning permission last year for a new driuve thru in The Pompey Centre’s car park.

The new structure, which can be seen at the site is taking shape opposite the McDonald’s. The plans that were previously submitted to Portsmouth City Council included the installation of a number of illuminated and non-illuminated signs to include fascias, roof sign, pole sign, monument signs and banner frame.

Drone footage has captured the progress being made at the new Costa Coffee site in the Pompey Centre. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone
Drone footage has captured the progress being made at the new Costa Coffee site in the Pompey Centre. Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone | Picture credit: My Portsmouth By Drone

Costa’s proposal was that the new coffee venue would be open between 5am and 11pm seven days a week creating the equivalent of 15 full-time jobs. The chain has a number of sites across the Portsmouth area including one in Commercial Road, one in Isambard Brunel Road and one in Albert Road. The opening date of the Costa in The Pompey Centre is currently unknown but The News will keep you up to date.

For more information about the planning application for the new Costa visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application 23/01076/FUL.

