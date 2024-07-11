Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A council has awarded grants to eight small and independent businesses as they look to increase the footfall in a Hampshire town centre.

Havant Borough Council

Havant Borough Council has awarded a share of £140,000 to the businesses via a vacant shop scheme which forms part of the Waterlooville regeneration plan. The news was announced at a public meeting on Wednesday, July 10 at Waterlooville Community Centre.

The businesses include a role-play cafe for children, a bike repair shop, and an all-day establishment providing food and entertainment. The grants will be used to make visual and physical and improvements to the frontline operations of the business which were selected in the hope it would increase visitors to the town centre.

One of the businesses awarded the grant is Babyccinos, a play cafe for children. Olivia May, one of the directors, said: “As two mums raised in Waterlooville, we have been working towards launching our business, Babyccinos Play café.

“Being awarded this grant under the Waterlooville Vacant Shop Scheme has given us the opportunity to open our facility in a far more accessible location, right in the heart of Waterlooville. We are grateful for the assistance of the council as the grant will ensure that local families have a safe and engaging social hub to visit when in the town.”

“Getting this grant confirmed meant that not only could I get a shop ready for trading, but it also meant I could start building my business up and have people working in my shop. This has always wanted to be my next step in my career and it has now been possible with this grant and I can't thank everyone enough."

The grant also provided Liam Howes, the director of the role-play cafe Mini Town, the chance to open a shop when it may not have been financially possible previously. He said: “Without the support of the grant from Havant borough council, our dream of bringing a fun new family hub to our community would not have been possible financially. It has enabled us to have the opportunity to bring somewhere fresh and exciting for families which will contribute to bringing our town centre back to life again.”

Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration and communities said: “We are committed to the long-term regeneration of Waterlooville town centre and the need for the Master Plan to create a clear vision and attract inward investment into the area.

“We aim to provide a mixture of leisure and social activities as well as retail that offers products and services that are not available online, together with opportunities for future town centre living.”

The full list of businesses awarded a share of the grant are as follows:

Babyccinos – a play café for children

Barbers Beauty Paws Dog Grooming

DragonFly Arts

The Exchange – an all-day venue for entertainment

GC Bike Repairs

Mini Town – a role-play café for children

A pet food shop

Revive Wellness – for holistic therapy