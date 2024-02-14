Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hotel, formerly known as The Brookfield Hotel, in Havant Road, was bought by the Heartwood Collection in October 2023 with the intention to turn it into a Heartwood Inn. Work is progressing on the hotel and there is currently no opening date, but it has been confirmed that the new hotel will change its name to The Rope & Anchor.

The revamp will include a new central island bar and a dining space that will have over 200 seats. There will also be an enclosed terrace and landscaped garden which will accommodate a further 60 seats. Away from the dining area, the Heartwood Collection are also working on 43 boutique bedrooms.

While we do not have any pictures of the ongoing developments in Emsworth, it will be the second Heartwood Inn which has rooms. The first of which is The White Horse in Dorking which opens on February 26. We have the photo's from the pub giving us a taste of what to expect when The Rope & Anchor opens.

Upon purchasing the site in Emsworth alongside a site in Newbury, Richard Ferrier, managing director of Heartwood Collection, said: “The acquisition of these two fantastic sites serves to underline our ambition as a Group and the momentum we are building. Emsworth and Newbury are both markets we know really well and have been monitoring for some time in the hope of securing the right locations for Heartwood Inns.

Pictures of a Heartwood Inn in Dorking gives a taste of what to expect when the new hotel opens in Emsworth.