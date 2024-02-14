Emsworth: The Brookfield Hotel's transition to a Heartwood Inn progresses as pictures reveal what to expect
The hotel, formerly known as The Brookfield Hotel, in Havant Road, was bought by the Heartwood Collection in October 2023 with the intention to turn it into a Heartwood Inn. Work is progressing on the hotel and there is currently no opening date, but it has been confirmed that the new hotel will change its name to The Rope & Anchor.
The revamp will include a new central island bar and a dining space that will have over 200 seats. There will also be an enclosed terrace and landscaped garden which will accommodate a further 60 seats. Away from the dining area, the Heartwood Collection are also working on 43 boutique bedrooms.
While we do not have any pictures of the ongoing developments in Emsworth, it will be the second Heartwood Inn which has rooms. The first of which is The White Horse in Dorking which opens on February 26. We have the photo's from the pub giving us a taste of what to expect when The Rope & Anchor opens.
Upon purchasing the site in Emsworth alongside a site in Newbury, Richard Ferrier, managing director of Heartwood Collection, said: “The acquisition of these two fantastic sites serves to underline our ambition as a Group and the momentum we are building. Emsworth and Newbury are both markets we know really well and have been monitoring for some time in the hope of securing the right locations for Heartwood Inns.
"We are continuing to look for further freehold pubs and pubs with rooms to add to Heartwood Inns with our ambition being to reach 500 bedrooms by June 2027. It’s an incredibly exciting time for us with 2024 set to be a transformational one for the group.”