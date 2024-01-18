A restaurant with a fascinating history has been described as a 'hidden gem' due to the sublime and unique food it offers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Captain's Table, located within the Keppel's Head Hotel, truly has proved that it is undefeatable following its wild history during the war. The restaurant, which is tucked within in the Georgian hotel, has been the victim of two bombings during the war and has been the witness to centuries of changes in the city.

Despite being damaged during the war, the foundations of the hotel and the restaurant remained strong - and to this day, it continues to be an iconic and traditional venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recommended Eats Feature at the Captains Table, Keppel's Head Hotel, Portsmouth on Monday 15th January 2023 Pictured: A selection of food available at Captains Table Picture: Habibur Rahman

This restaurant does not only serve up traditional cuisine, but it also dishes up delicately rolled sushi, carefully prepared noodles and sublime rice dishes, all of which are featured on its Japanese menu.

Mandy Magee, communications and marketing manager for The Keppel's Head Hotel, said: "The restaurant is a hidden gem. It's dated from 1879, it has been bombed twice in the war and was rebuilt, and part of the rebuild was by the money given by the ratings and the officers because at one stage they loved the hotel so much.

"What's really fantastic is that as a family you can come along and enjoy Japanese and traditional food - so somebody could have fish and chips and someone else could come and have a traditional bento box or sushi or katsu curry. You can mix and match and I think that's what makes us unique. There's nowhere else in Portsmouth, I believe, that offers that dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the Japanese menu, I would say the most popular dishes are the set menus where you can have miso soup, you have rice, you have tempura prawns or other tempura vegetables. You can have spicy noodles, you can have a real mixture. Then we have our sushi sets which are beautiful beautiful different sushi dishes - there's a real mixture with the Japanese menu and I think that's what takes people by surprise.