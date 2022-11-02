Enable Ability in Portsmouth has been left ‘overwhelmed’ at the support it has received from people volunteering to take part in the Great South Run.

Service users, their families, corporate partners and staff took part in the race, with a total of 18 runners raising money for the charity. In all they raised £3,235.

Hollie Sherred, partnerships and events officer at Enable Ability, said: ‘The Great South Run has been such an incredible support to the charity this year. Although I couldn’t be there in person to cheer the runners on, the pictures and video clips I have seen from the day have really pulled at the heartstrings. Everyone did so, so well. We can’t thank them enough.’