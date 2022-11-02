News you can trust since 1877
Enable Ability reveals amount of money raised at The Great South Run

A LOCAL charity has been blown away by funds raised from the Great South Run.

By Sophie Lewis
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 12:36pm

Enable Ability in Portsmouth has been left ‘overwhelmed’ at the support it has received from people volunteering to take part in the Great South Run.

Service users, their families, corporate partners and staff took part in the race, with a total of 18 runners raising money for the charity. In all they raised £3,235.

The charity’s new corporate partners, Premier Group, raised £1,105 alone with the rest of the runners pushing the total up.

Some of the people that took part in The Great South Run for Enable Ability

Hollie Sherred, partnerships and events officer at Enable Ability, said: ‘The Great South Run has been such an incredible support to the charity this year. Although I couldn’t be there in person to cheer the runners on, the pictures and video clips I have seen from the day have really pulled at the heartstrings. Everyone did so, so well. We can’t thank them enough.’

