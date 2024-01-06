An entrepreneur has opened up her first physical florist after operating her home-based online business.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Natalie said: “It’s really exciting, it’s exciting but it’s also pretty nerve wracking as well. It’s a big step from the little studio at home to the being on the high street but I’m excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want the family involved as well – we just want it to run for the family.

New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owners Nigel and Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4349)

"I don’t feel like its work, it’s almost like playing. It doesn’t feel like a job – I like being creative, I do painting and I have made jewellery and other bits so it's just another craft I enjoy doing.”

Opening its doors for the first time, the shop, which is located at 18a Elm Grove, Hayling Island, welcomed customers on January 4. The florist will also be run by Nigel Weston-Davis, Natalie’s wife, who has given up his job as a retail manager to take on this new ‘exciting’ venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a complete new ball game for me – my main roll is to make bird houses and planters so I’m looking forward to doing that.

New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owner Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4338)