Entrepreneur opens physical shop Full Bloom Hayling after building florist business at home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Natalie Weston-Davis has had a passion for the florist industry for years which sparked her to create her own home-based company, Full Bloom Hayling, which she has operated successfully for the past two years. The business continued to grow over the years and this month Natalie has opened up her first physical shop in the heart of Hayling Island.
Natalie said: “It’s really exciting, it’s exciting but it’s also pretty nerve wracking as well. It’s a big step from the little studio at home to the being on the high street but I’m excited.
"We want the family involved as well – we just want it to run for the family.
"I don’t feel like its work, it’s almost like playing. It doesn’t feel like a job – I like being creative, I do painting and I have made jewellery and other bits so it's just another craft I enjoy doing.”
Opening its doors for the first time, the shop, which is located at 18a Elm Grove, Hayling Island, welcomed customers on January 4. The florist will also be run by Nigel Weston-Davis, Natalie’s wife, who has given up his job as a retail manager to take on this new ‘exciting’ venture.
Nigel said: "All of the feedback has been very good so it’s nice to know we are going in the right direction.
"This is a complete new ball game for me – my main roll is to make bird houses and planters so I’m looking forward to doing that.
Full Bloom specialises in “fresh flowers delivered locally”, providing arrangements for occasions including weddings, funerals and events as well as selling a variety of floral gifts suitable for everyone. They also sell beautiful teapot arrangements that are perfect as gifts.