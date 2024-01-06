News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Entrepreneur opens physical shop Full Bloom Hayling after building florist business at home

An entrepreneur has opened up her first physical florist after operating her home-based online business.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jan 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Natalie Weston-Davis has had a passion for the florist industry for years which sparked her to create her own home-based company, Full Bloom Hayling, which she has operated successfully for the past two years. The business continued to grow over the years and this month Natalie has opened up her first physical shop in the heart of Hayling Island.

Natalie said: “It’s really exciting, it’s exciting but it’s also pretty nerve wracking as well. It’s a big step from the little studio at home to the being on the high street but I’m excited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want the family involved as well – we just want it to run for the family.

Most Popular
New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owners Nigel and Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4349)New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owners Nigel and Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4349)
New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owners Nigel and Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4349)

"I don’t feel like its work, it’s almost like playing. It doesn’t feel like a job – I like being creative, I do painting and I have made jewellery and other bits so it's just another craft I enjoy doing.”

Opening its doors for the first time, the shop, which is located at 18a Elm Grove, Hayling Island, welcomed customers on January 4. The florist will also be run by Nigel Weston-Davis, Natalie’s wife, who has given up his job as a retail manager to take on this new ‘exciting’ venture.

Nigel said: "All of the feedback has been very good so it’s nice to know we are going in the right direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is a complete new ball game for me – my main roll is to make bird houses and planters so I’m looking forward to doing that.

New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owner Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4338)New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owner Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4338)
New florist opens as business owner turns her from-home enterprise into a physical shop in Elm Grove, Hayling Island, on Thursday, January 4, called Full Bloom Hayling. Pictured is: Owner Natalie Weston-Davis. Picture: Sarah Standing (040123-4338)

Full Bloom specialises in “fresh flowers delivered locally”, providing arrangements for occasions including weddings, funerals and events as well as selling a variety of floral gifts suitable for everyone. They also sell beautiful teapot arrangements that are perfect as gifts.

The couple have high hopes for the business and they want to be able to support themselves and bring their family on board to make it a family venture. For more information about Full Bloom Hayling, visit the website which has all of the stock listed. Click here for more.

Related topics:Hayling Island