The 7 best florists in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews

Whether you are after a colourful bunch of carnations or a bouquet of your mum’s favourite flowers, there are many florists in the area to choose from in Portsmouth.

If you are struggling to decide which florist to purchase your flowers, we have put together a list of some of the best florists in the Portsmouth area, according to Google reviews.

Make sure to check out the whole gallery to see if you can spot your favourite florist.

1. Pam's Artistic Florist, Fratton Pam's Artistic Florist, on New Road, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 108 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Lee Florist, Lee-on-the-Solent Lee Florist, on Lee-on-the-Solent High Street, has a rating of 4.9 out of five from 54 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Flower Studio, Porchester The Flower Studio, on West Street, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 156 reviews on Google. Photo: Stuart Martin Photo Sales

4. The Flower Shop by Alison, Copnor The Flower Shop by Alison, on Copnor Road, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 31 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales