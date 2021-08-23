Entrepreneurs team up to launch PR course to help small business owners on a budget with their marketing

Founder of Hope Mckellar PR firm Hope Mckellar and Inspire Network CEO Nikki Tapley

Waterlooville PR agency Hope Mckellar PR has teamed up with female business owners networking community, The Inspire Network to launch an online course which will teach small business owners how to do their own public relations.

The three-module online course is made up of video explainers which give a step-by-step guide about writing press releases, finding news angles and pitching to journalists, as well as interactive worksheets and handouts for students to engage with.

Founder of the PR firm, Hope Mckellar and Inspire Network CEO, Nikki Tapley came up with the idea after both getting feedback from their respective clients that they wanted to make PR part of their marketing plans but were unsure how to do so.

Hope said: ‘One of the reasons I started my business was to make PR more accessible to all sizes of business – even ones on smaller budgets, so when Nikki put forward the idea of offering a course at a massively-discounted rate, I jumped at the opportunity.

‘I believe it can really help a business, especially in its early stages, but it’s often in those stages that budgets are small or tight, so my hope is that this will come in massively handy to those business founders who just need a bit of a how-to guide. It isn’t one of those wishy-washy courses. It’s packed full of actual steps to take and explainers on things that are alien to a lot of people. Hopefully this will give lots of people a better understanding of how they can do PR.’

Nikki said: ‘Having polled members of The Inspire Network, a lack of PR skills and confidence was highlighted by our UK female business owners as an area they’d like our help with, so the decision to create a really affordable and easily actionable course was an obvious one. We work hard to listen and respond to the needs of our community! It’s been great collaborating with Hope on this project; I’m really pleased with the end result and the feedback has been excellent.’