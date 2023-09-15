Watch more videos on Shots!

He has now built up a consistent clientele for his business and he wanted to give something back this summer so he decided to organise a children’s event with the theme of Barbie to mark the launch.

Dan has created Funhaus in Havant to host children's events and raise money for charities.

Creating Chaos is a charity that raises money for sensory equipment for children and adults with special educational needs and Unida helps young people struggling with mental health.

The initial event went so well that Dan decided to hold more over the duration of the school holidays and Dan has now created a business, Funhaus, to help children and local charities.

Dan said: “It took off extremely well and I decided to sign into a premises which is only a few doors down from my salon.

"I have been hairdressing for years and I spent time in London working with celebrities so I have got a lot of contacts who have given me things for free like props.

"We have already got nearly 2,000 followers within two weeks so it has just taken off. We have booked out events for the next 12 months which is really exciting.

“I don’t just want to give one donation to the charities, I want to work with them. I want to see them have furniture being delivered and I want to make a difference for the next five years at least.”

