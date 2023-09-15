Established hairdresser in Havant starts up business to give back to children and charity
Dan Carter, who co-owns Haus of HayDan Salon in Havant, has been working in the hair industry for years and has a lot of previous experience including working on television sets.
He has now built up a consistent clientele for his business and he wanted to give something back this summer so he decided to organise a children’s event with the theme of Barbie to mark the launch.
The ticketed event also raised money which is being donated to Creating Chaos and Unida, both of which are based in Havant and work with children.
Creating Chaos is a charity that raises money for sensory equipment for children and adults with special educational needs and Unida helps young people struggling with mental health.
The initial event went so well that Dan decided to hold more over the duration of the school holidays and Dan has now created a business, Funhaus, to help children and local charities.
He has secured a new unit where the events will be taking place and he will continue to donate a percentage of the proceeds to the two chosen charities in the area.
Dan said: “It took off extremely well and I decided to sign into a premises which is only a few doors down from my salon.
"I have been hairdressing for years and I spent time in London working with celebrities so I have got a lot of contacts who have given me things for free like props.
"We have already got nearly 2,000 followers within two weeks so it has just taken off. We have booked out events for the next 12 months which is really exciting.
“I don’t just want to give one donation to the charities, I want to work with them. I want to see them have furniture being delivered and I want to make a difference for the next five years at least.”
Some of the upcoming events will take on the themes of Frozen, Spiderman and Wednesday Adams and within these events, children can have their hair done, makeup, toys, games and characters.