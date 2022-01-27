Excell Metal Spinning has opened its new shop as part of the company’s £250,000 expansion project

The shop was opened on Monday, January 24 by Penny Mordaunt MP with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility in Hilsea after a tour of the factory.

Metamex Engineering comes as part of Excell’s £250,000 expansion project, which includes investing in new machinery and creating eight new jobs. The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the company who has seen growing demand for its services.

Lee Bligh, director and co-founder said: ‘We are excited for the opportunities this will bring as we aim to have full control over our processes. This way, we can make the necessary corrections and improvements to the service, which will benefit our customer requirements.’

Pictured: Financial director-Lee Bligh, MP Penny Mordaunt, Curtis Bligh - Head of marketing and Neil Hunt with Excell staff marking the opening of the shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The event signifies another major milestone in Excell’s 22-year history, which began operating in an ‘out-of-toolbox’ workshop to operating in facilities spanning 15,000 square feet. Excell is currently home to one of the largest hand spinning departments, and one of the largest fleets of automated metal spinning lathes in the UK.

Stuart Whitehead, founder of Jefferson Group advertising agency said: ‘Excell Metal Spinning is already one of the most successful organisations of its kind in the UK and it is fantastic to see this latest investment.

‘The firm has reshored aspects of its production, created new jobs and, perhaps most importantly, provided opportunities for young people to join the sector via its highly acclaimed apprenticeship programme.’

John Pearce, CEO of Made in Britain, of which Excell is a member, said: ‘Excell is a shining example of how to grow a business collaboratively - achieving maximum value from its Made in Britain membership and extracting all the additional value of the Made in Britain mark.

‘Excell brings together the ancient craft of metal spinning with a truly cutting-edge marketing approach – it’s a forward-looking business that truly represents the creativity and resilience of modern British manufacturing.’

Penny was proud to open the new shop, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the city.

She said: ‘I’m immensely proud of what they’ve done here, this is going to be incredible for jobs and local opportunities but also it’s really important to keep some of these traditional skills alive.

‘We’re the best in the world at this sort of thing, I’m very proud that this company calls Portsmouth home.’

