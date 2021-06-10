Annelies James-Ryan and Roselle Peck, from 22Midnight

Entrepreneur Annelies James-Ryan, from Stubbington, launched 22Midnight in January.

Since then she’s seen a surge in demand of quality digital content and has now proudly hired her first employee, marketing assistant Roselle Peck.

Annelies said: ‘Businesses want creative that isn’t the typical low-effort, click-bait marketing approach that was present pre-Covid. The world has changed, and the customer is focused on more meaningful, connection-driven marketing communications. I am pleased to combine research, creative and personality to give businesses the edge.

‘I was overjoyed to be able to recruit and give someone the opportunity of employment at such a strange time. Recruitment was not only a first for me, but a learning curve during a lockdown. The entire recruitment process was remote, through telephone, Zoom and social media. The first time we met, was on Roselle’s first day.’

For Roselle, a recent event management graduate of Winchester University, achieving a first-class BA Hons, 22Midnight offered her a dream job opportunity.

Roselle said: ‘I feel like I manifested this job. I said to my university friends I wanted a part-time marketing role for a creative company that enabled me to upskill and grow professionally and personally. When this job popped up, it seemed perfect.

‘I professionally stalked 22Midnight and Annelies and was super keen to get the role. I think it is funny how everything exists online, and you can find out so much about a business and brand without ever meeting them in person. It seems like this is the future of business.’

Alongside brand auditing, 22 Midnight offers personal brand and brand awareness services, digital design, content creation, campaign planning and management, business strategies plus more.

The 22 Midnight content offer includes videography, podcasting, design, copywriting, product photography, email campaigns and blogs.

For more email [email protected] or call 07572 352577.

