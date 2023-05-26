Portsmouth Aviation was named as Solent 250 Growth Story of the Year 2023 after impressing the judges across a wide range of measures. Although it was the 88% growth experienced by the engineering specialists, it was also singled out for its workplace culture, investments and diversification across the business.

Managing director Simon Escott said: ‘Our growth rate has exceeded our expectations. We have achieved this by investing over a number of years in our plant and people, looking at new overseas markets, entering partnerships, moving into sustainability and expanding our engineering skills. We are also diversifying into humanitarian and environmental solutions, particularly in the Middle East.’

Portsmouth Aviation, based in Airport Service Road, has been a part of the city’s history since 1929, when it was founded as Inland Flying Services. Although an innovator in aerospace - with much work still based within the defence and aviation sector - its engineering expertise now encompasses such areas as water purification technologies and off-grid energy solutions.

Simon Escott, managing director of award-winning Portsmouth Aviation. Picture: Portsmouth Aviation

Mr Escott added: ‘We are a family-owned business and have been serving our clients for more than 90 years. Although our focus and expertise has evolved, our ability to deliver cost-effective engineering, manufacturing solutions and manifesting a sense of community and belonging, has remained the same. We have a highly skilled team of professionals who are passionate and motivated to achieve.’

The awards, run by The Business Magazine, were announced at an event at the Harbour Hotel Spa in Southampton. In presenting company bosses with the winner’s trophy, George Weston, from the CMA Recruitment Group, commended them for ‘consistently investing significant sums in capital and plant, maintaining their excellence in engineering and manufacturing solutions through continuous innovation’.

