'Fantastic milestone' as Fareham mayor cuts the ribbon on a new sustainable home centre

The new Daikin sustainable home centre, located within Evolution Eco Homes in the Fort Fareham Industrial Estate, officially opened on Friday, May 20, with a visit from Councillor Michael Ford and Mayoress Anne Ford.

Following its launch, the new centre will be a place for homeowners to learn more about air source heat pump technology and to sit down with an expert to discuss the best solution for heating and cooling their home, with the option of having it then installed in their homes.

Luke Gifford, managing director at Evolution Eco Homes, said: ‘Opening our new sustainable home centre is a fantastic milestone for our business. We hope to see lots of friendly faces on the big day, and we’re thrilled to have the Mayor-elect and Mayoress-elect on board to kickstart our next chapter.

Luke Gifford, Allan Frances, Councillor Michael Ford, Anne Ford

‘We pride ourselves on helping homeowners in Hampshire and the surrounding area save money and reduce their carbon footprint through the installation of sustainable systems, such as heat pumps and solar PV, with great customer service at the heart of everything we do.’

As well as providing a hub for homeowners, the centre will house a heat pump training centre to help the region’s plumbing and heating installers diversify into renewable heating solutions and ensure the long-term competitiveness of their businesses, as fossil fuel boilers are phased out.

Iain Bevan, from Daikin UK, added: ‘It’s important that homeowners who want to go green can access expert advice and guidance, helping them find the best solution for their household’s heating and hot water needs.

‘Being able to explore and discuss heat pump technology in person is vital, as is knowing that it will be installed by a highly-trained professional. And that’s what our sustainable home centres are all about.

‘We’ve worked with Evolution Eco Homes for over a year and so we’re delighted that they’re opening a Daikin sustainable home centre. We’re confident that together, we can make a significant contribution towards our national net zero targets.’