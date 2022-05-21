Entries sought for some of the Solent's most 'wonderful' public spaces as part of 'prestigious' awards

Judges of the Solent Quality Place Awards are once again looking to recognise beautiful and thoughtfully designed spaces throughout the region that spark joy and benefit communities, customers, and visitors alike.

In addition to highlighting architectural and engineering excellence, the awards seek to recognise developments that contribute to improving the economic, social, cultural and environmental life of those who live, work, learn and relax within the Solent region.

Councillor Sean Woodward, chairman of the Partnership for South Hampshire, said: ‘Architecture and design do not exist in a context-free space. Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and the Solent area are wonderful places to live, and we are looking for projects that enhance the places where they are developed and set the stage for a more fulfilling experience of life, work and play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Sean Woodward of the Partnership for South Hampshire (centre) presents the People's Choice Award of the Solent Quality Space Awards to architect Deniz Beck (centre left), Cllr Steve Pitt (centre right), artists and well-wishers at the Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth, in 2020. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150120-23)

‘This can include town centre developments, neighbourhood renewal schemes, residential developments and public spaces as well as high quality buildings that make a real difference to people and communities in which they are placed.’

All entries will be judged against the National Design Guide’s 10 characteristics of good place making. While there will not be a separate award for sustainability, the response to the pressing issues of climate change will be considered for all entries.

The awards will be made for projects that display a step change in the delivery of quality place-making in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, with one of these being chosen as the most outstanding scheme and receive a Quality Place Judges Award.

In addition, there will be an opportunity for the public to vote for their favourite in the People’s Choice Award – of which previous winners include the Hot Walls Studios in Old Portsmouth in 2020.

To qualify schemes must have been completed between February 28, 2019 and April 27, 2022, be sited within Hampshire or the Isle of Wight local authority boundaries, and not have been entered previously for a Solent Quality Place Award.

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 27 2022.