News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

Fareham Bowls Club welcomes newcomers for a taste of the sport this bank holiday weekend

A Hampshire lawn bowls club is encouraging newcomers to take up the sport as part of a national campaign with a free taster session.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th May 2023, 23:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 23:17 BST

Fareham Bowls Club, in Leigh Road, Fareham, is inviting people to find out all about bowls at a free taster session on Sunday, May 28. The move comes as part of Bowls England’s ‘Big Weekend’ promotional drive which encourages member clubs to open their doors to the public.

NOW READ: Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skate Park to host adrenaline-filled festival combining music and extreme sports

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Bailey, President at the club for 2023 said: ‘It’s a great opportunity, all equipment is provided, plus some basic training to get you started. Come and find out if bowling is for you. Our summer season is already underway with matches played at home and away at other clubs around the area. Evenings, weekends and even during the day you can enjoy the game. There are great health benefits, being outdoors in the fresh air and gentle exercise too.’

Have a go at bowls this weekend at Fareham Bowls Club.Have a go at bowls this weekend at Fareham Bowls Club.
Have a go at bowls this weekend at Fareham Bowls Club.
Most Popular

Bob Alger, Treasurer and one of the official coaches at the club said: ‘We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to give bowling a try. You never know it might be the perfect sport for you. Gates will be open from 10.30am until 4pm Sunday 28th May. Collect your bowls and shoes from the team and get on the green.’

NOW READ: 13 activities to keep the whole family entertained this May half term

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information about the Bowls England Nationwide campaign can be found at www.bowlsengland.com. Last year, 735 Bowls England affiliated clubs staged 884 events where the sport was promoted as a sociable and accessible pastime for all ages to enjoy.

Related topics:HampshireFarehamPortsmouth