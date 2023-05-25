Fareham Bowls Club, in Leigh Road, Fareham, is inviting people to find out all about bowls at a free taster session on Sunday, May 28. The move comes as part of Bowls England’s ‘Big Weekend’ promotional drive which encourages member clubs to open their doors to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Bailey, President at the club for 2023 said: ‘It’s a great opportunity, all equipment is provided, plus some basic training to get you started. Come and find out if bowling is for you. Our summer season is already underway with matches played at home and away at other clubs around the area. Evenings, weekends and even during the day you can enjoy the game. There are great health benefits, being outdoors in the fresh air and gentle exercise too.’

Have a go at bowls this weekend at Fareham Bowls Club.

Bob Alger, Treasurer and one of the official coaches at the club said: ‘We love to give people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to give bowling a try. You never know it might be the perfect sport for you. Gates will be open from 10.30am until 4pm Sunday 28th May. Collect your bowls and shoes from the team and get on the green.’

NOW READ: 13 activities to keep the whole family entertained this May half term

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad