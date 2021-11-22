Fareham firm Matrix IT appoints three new directors and five new technicians as it continues to grow

New management, Matt Faulkner - CTO, Steve Carnell- Chief Strategy Officer and Ian Lockwood - Commercial Director Picture: Habibur Rahman

Matrix IT, which is based at Cams Hall, appointed Ian Lockwood as its new commercial director, Matt Faulkner as its new chief technical officer and Steve Carnell as its new chief strategy officer.

It has also hired five new technical engineers – Mark Beckett, Andrea Oslobanu, George Aubin, Chris Hayter and Adam Bacon.

Managing director Nic Cronin said he was proud to see his company, which he started in his spare room 18 years ago, go from strength to strength.

The latest recruits follow a busy year for the firm, after it moved to bigger offices in May, hired five new apprentices and sponsored Portsmouth FC’s shorts.

Ian said: ‘Joining a successful company with the right vision was important to me. I will be assisting on maintaining the growth with a focus on the customer service and choosing the right products in this dynamic industry. Matrix is a great company to work with and the team is second to none.’

Matt said: ‘I am delighted to join Matrix as CTO and it is good to be working with an organisation that is focused on delivering great customer service. The business continues to grow and we continue to attract customers who need a more from their IT service. Where we are incredibly successful is ensuring that our customers have access to a high quality IT service complemented by the right technologies to support their businesses needs.

Steve said: ‘I am very happy to be joining a growing company with the right ethos and ethics. Matrix is heading in the right director and is a great place to work.’