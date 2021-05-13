Matrix IT, which started in 2003, recently moved in to a bigger office in Cams Estate in Fareham after growing out of its old premises in Wallington.

The business is a sponsor of Portsmouth Football Club so Pompey player Tom Naylor came along to cut the ribbon on the first official day

Managing director Nic Cronin said he was delighted to have Tom as a special guest for the firm's first day in their new office at Carnac Cottage.

Matrix IT have recently moved to much bigger office and have Pompey player, Tom Naylor to mark the opening Pictured: Footballer Tom Naylor with the staff in front of the new office in Portchester on 29 April 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘We were very lucky to have Tom come and visit. We have a close relationship with Portsmouth Football Club – they are the south coast's best football team and we are the south coast’s best IT firm.

‘Tom was delightful, very charming, and it was great to see him made captain.

‘My heart did go out to him last weekend, and to the whole club, but we will roll again next season.

Louise Gascoigne, operations director, Nic Cronin MD and Kev Penny, technical director, in front of the new office

‘Tom was great though, he took pictures with all our staff – most of them are big Pompey supporters so they were delighted.’

Matrix IT started in Nic's spare bedroom 18 years ago.

Nic set up the business after quitting his consulting job in London to spend more time with his first born son.

The business took off and the firm grew – as did Nic's family as he now has six children aged four to 18.

Matrix IT staff in front of the new office Picture: Habibur Rahman

Matrix IT moved into Fareham Enterprise Centre, before moving to Fareham Heights in Wallington five years ago.

Growth throughout the past year, despite the turbulent times due to the pandemic, has seen the firm expand again – and it now employs 30 people plus Nic is actively looking for four more to join the team in sales, admin and technical roles.

He said: ‘Covid did affect us as it affected our clients but we made a decision not to pull any marketing or sales and instead we ploughed more m,oney into those area,s.

‘That paid dividends and we gained 12 very good clients during the difficult period.

‘That was down to being bullish and through having a really good team.

‘They are very talented, motivated people and that’s been the difference in us going forward.’

