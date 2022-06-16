Toro Recruitment, in Fareham, surveyed its workforce to determine which style of working is preferred among the team – working in an office or working from home.

The results showed the entire team preferred to work from the office over working from home.

CEO Daniel Pope found the results surprising.

The Toro team.

He said: ‘After lockdown, the way of working changed drastically, meaning a lot of people preferred the new way of working and a lot more people would choose working from home over an office.

‘We were surprised by these results as it has been widely publicised that working from home is a much more favoured style of working, but our results found the opposite.’

According to the team, a positive work environment consists of a good relationship with fellow colleagues, good facilities, motivating conversations and having successes celebrated.

CEO Daniel Pope with wellbeing dog Luna.

Daniel said: ‘It is apparent that in order to keep a happy team, you have to create a culture within the office that encourages people to feel comfortable and motivated, which in turn will result in them working hard and producing great work.