Gosport tattoo artist makes history by inking people onboard Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady
A TATTOO artist from Gosport has made history by inking people at sea in the first tattoo parlour on board a cruise ship.
New Virgin cruise liner Scarlet Lady is the first to have a tattoo studio on board and has recently returned from its first trip around the British Isles.
It will have two tattoo artists plus a body piercer working on rota basis from two to six weeks at a time - mainly made up of World Famous Tattoo Ink pro team artists who are some of the best tattoo artists from around the world.
Gez Bradley, 36, who runs tattoo studio Indelible Ink in Forton Road, was one of the first tattooists to work on board in the tattoo studio, called Squid Ink.
Gez said he was delighted to be contacted by World Famous Tattoo Ink to become part of their team.
Gez said: ‘I jumped at the chance, I thought it was just a bit different.
‘It was incredible, absolutely incredible. Everything from getting on, to the staff and the crew who helped, to the companies that we were representing. Everyone was incredible.
‘The boat was phenomenal, the restaurants were amazing, and the entertainment was top quality. There was nothing bad about it at all.’
Gez was joined by friend and fellow artist, Justin Hauck, who travelled from New York America for the trip. The pair were on the ship, which departed from Portsmouth, for 16 days and set sail on July 30.
During the trip, the team tattooed between 80 and 90 people, including many crew members, and worked alongside Dennis Gensinger, body piercer and Squid Ink general manager.
Gez, who was joined by his father Mervin Bradley, 70, for a large portion of his trip, said he was surprised to see more people of an older age getting their first tattoos to commemorate their holiday.
He said he was also impressed with the facilities.
Gez, who is dad to Lola, seven, and Layton 11, said: ‘The studio was complete state of the art and everything was brand new. It was very special.
‘I had an amazing time away, adding to my ever growing portfolio.
‘But my favourite part of any trip is coming home to my little guys and my wife Hannah, who oversees the general running of the studio. I miss them crazy amounts whilst I’m away.’
Gez and Justin have discussed future plans with World Famous Tattoo Ink and they now hope to work on the cruise liner next year when it will travel to Miami.
Gez’s home studio Indelible Ink was recently voted number one tattoo parlour in the area by readers of The News.