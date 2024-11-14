Fareham yacht company PSA Prime Marine goes global with PrimePlus service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PSA Prime Marine, a multi award-winning UK-based yacht maintenance company based in Fareham, is proud to announce the global expansion of its PrimePlus service.

This luxury offering will debut internationally in Antigua’s Falmouth Harbour, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The PrimePlus service has been selected to provide comprehensive bi-annual maintenance bespoke package for an Arcona 385 yacht, ensuring its readiness for the regional hurricane season and prepared for the subsequent upcoming sailing season.

A two-person team will spend 10 days delivering meticulous cleaning, polishing, winch servicing, engine maintenance, rig inspections, and sail checks. This five-figure project underscores PSA Prime Marine's commitment to excellence, ensuring yachts remain in peak condition year-round.

Pete and Su Stirling, co-founders of PSA Prime Marine

The company’s appointment came through a recommendation from a seasoned delivery skipper who recognised PSA Prime’s expertise as essential for the project. With previous success in key locations such as the Canary Islands and Scandinavia. PSA Prime Marine has built a strong reputation for preparing vessels for various sailing conditions.

Pete Stirling, Co-Founder of PSA Prime Marine, stated, “Taking our PrimePlus service global has always been part of our vision. We’re thrilled to begin this journey in Antigua, working on such a high-calibre project. Our team is ready to bring world-class yacht maintenance to an international audience.”

The business expansion comes after a highly successful exhibit at this year's Southampton Boat Show, increasing client numbers by 17%.

The PrimePlus service from PSA Prime Marine offers a comprehensive range of yacht maintenance options, which can be customised or added to their Prime Maintenance package. Services include deck polishing, rigging and sail inspections, engine servicing, and interior cleaning. They also offer bespoke services such as upholstery cleaning, refrigeration, and plumbing repairs, as well as refit management and yacht delivery. Prime Plus is designed to keep yachts in top condition for both leisure and professional needs.