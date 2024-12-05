Fears over future of Portsmouth workers as Airbus announces 2,000 cuts across Europe

By Mark Waldron

Publishing Editor

Published 5th Dec 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 14:26 BST
Airbus was today urged to think very carefully about the future of its highly skilled workforce in Portsmouth after announcing it is cutting more than 2,000 jobs across Europe.

The multinational giant revealed earlier this year that it would need to make cuts to enhance its competitiveness in the face of continued business challenges and to create ‘a more effective and efficient organisational structure’.

Europe’s largest aerospace group, which has its headquarters in France, detailed its restructure to unions yesterday when it was revealed more than half of the 2,043 total job reductions will fall in the Space Systems business - and that 477 posts would be lost in Britain.

Airbus Defence and Space currently employs just under 1,000 people at its Anchorage Park site in the city, making it one of the biggest private sector employers in the city and one which pumps money into the local economy through its vast supply chain.

Airbus Defence and Space in Hilsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150394-7)placeholder image
Airbus Defence and Space in Hilsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150394-7)

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, told The News today: “The council is aware of Airbus’ difficulties in a challenging marketplace. However the Anchorage Park site and workforce are pioneers in advanced satellite technology and innovation as well as being a major local employer of highly skilled engineers and technicians.

READ THIS: ‘Losing city space jobs will be as devastating as scrapping shipbuilding’

‘What they do is of significance at a local, regional and national level, but they also work on critically important national security programmes and decisions made by the company outside of the UK may well have national security implications which harm the defence of the UK and the prosperity of our city and our nation.

"Next year the Portsmouth site will celebrate its 70th anniversary. Around 1,000 people are employed there ranging from entry level roles to PhDs. Airbus contributes over £100m annually for Portsmouth's local economy and more than £400m across Hampshire.

"We urge Airbus to think very carefully about these imminent decisions and would welcome the opportunity for constructive dialogue with management.”

Under the restructure plans, Germany will bear the largest share of the overall cuts with 689 losses, followed by France with 540 and Spain 303.The three nations and Britain founded Airbus more than 50 years ago and the share of any cost cutting is a politically sensitive topic. Unions were told there would be no compulsory redundancies, with cuts carried out by mid-2026.

Governments of the four host nations have been briefed.

