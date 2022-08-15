Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s film spectacular is showing the much loved Encanto and the new multimillion-pound blockbuster Elvis.

The farm is excited to be bringing Elvis to the screen and they will be showing it on September 2 at 8.30pm.

The sensational animated film, which will be a huge success with children, Encanto, will be shown on September 3 at 8.30pm.

The family favourite, Encanto, is making an appearance at the Film on a Farm event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gates will be open from 6.30pm and the team are working with a number of local food and drink suppliers that will be providing people with cinema sweet treats.

The farm is situated in the heart of Meon Valley providing panoramic views of the South Downs National Park.

Film on a Farm, which was set up in 2015, will be donating some of the money raised to support the local Scout group, with the Scout groups attending both of the film events.

Elvis is showing at the Film on a Farm event

Tickets cost £15 per person, which includes entrance and a free drink, and children under 17 cost £8, which also includes a free drink.

Family tickets are available at a price of £38, which admits four, two adults and two children, all of which get a drink included.

For a luxurious upgrade, customers can pay an extra £6 for VIP deck chairs to use throughout the film’s showing.

It is expected to be two nights of family fun with two iconic film screenings.