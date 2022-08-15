Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Thompson, 57, and Sally Titmus, 56, set sail from Gosport Premier Marina, on their 1979 36’ Westerly Conway sloop, known as Bagheera, back in 2018, with the aim of completing the expedition within three years.

Despite their endeavours, the trip experienced many trials and tribulations, and they felt the brunt of the pandemic, which resulted in them being stranded in New Zealand for a year.

The pair were granted special permission to sail to Australia to get home by sea and they believe that they are the only people that were given this opportunity to get back to British waters.

Sally Titmus, 56, and Paul Thompson, 57, aboard the Bagheera in Gosport marina after four years away. Picture: Mike Cooter (130822)

Speaking after their return to Gosport Premier Marina amid a surprise welcome party with champagne, Sally said: ‘It’s amazing to be back in Portsmouth. This is our home. It’s taken four years to get here.

‘It’s amazing to see everyone. It’s lovely we didn’t expect this.’

Recalling the trip, Paul said: ‘The vast majority were highlights, although there were some low points. The Pacific Island was picture postcard with palm trees.

‘But we were stuck in New Zealand for a year with Covid because we couldn’t get to Australia as the border was shut. New Zealand was a beautiful place to be locked down though.

Sally and Paul, Leaving Cape Town, South Africa

‘We hoped to be away for three years and then with Covid we had to either sell the boat in New Zealand and get home or wait until the border was open, so we decided to wait.

‘We could only wait for a year and then the money was going to run out. We got permission to sale to Australia just as that year was coming to an end so it was almost over for us but we got lucky.’

But being out free in the ocean was their biggest joy. ‘We did a lot of diving, that’s one of our big things,’ Paul said.

‘The best bit is being on the ocean and close to nature, especially in the modern world where there are a lot of pressures and anxieties. It’s a wonderful place to be.

Sally Titmus (56) and Paul Thompson (57) wave to family and friends at the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour after being away for four years. Picture: Mike Cooter (130822)

‘It’s amazing to come back to Portsmouth and to turn left into the harbour after four years was emotional.’

Sally added: ‘You could be on the ocean for weeks and weeks and you wouldn’t see anyone. It’s incredible. It’s liberating.

‘But we also had challenges, like when a bridge crashed down on us and ripped the mast off.’

And they were also able to keep in touch with loved ones. ‘We would go online and do Zoom calls to keep in touch with family and friends and talk on a Sat phone, so we kept in contact as much as we could,’ Sally added.

The couple's Yacht Bagheera, Anaho Bay, Marquesas

As the couple reached Cape Town, they hoped that it would be plain sailing, until a lifting bridge crushed the yacht's mast.

As they sailed through, the operator, who was not paying attention, let the bridge come back down, setting them back by six weeks and an extra chunk of money that had not been allowed for.

The impact of the pandemic did mean that they had to miss a lot of countries and islands off of their tour including Fiji and Mauritius.

Paul added: ‘We had to sail straight past some of the places we wanted to go. We could even see the palm trees.’

Their lives on the boat were an adventure as they woke up to a sub oceanic earthquake, witnessed smoke coming from a volcano, saw a crocodile attack and had to seek higher ground after a tsunami warning.

Their longest passage on sea was from Darwin, Australia, to Reunion Island which took 37 days to reach.

Sally Titmus (56) waves to family and friends at the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour after being away for four years. Picture: Mike Cooter (130822)

Their yacht, which cost £34,000 and was ‘born and bred’ in Waterlooville, was the couple’s home for their trip where they lived off £1,000 a month, which included everything from boat repairs to food.

Sally said: ‘We’ve dived with sharks, visited remote uninhabited islands, sailed past breaching whales and experienced some stunning landfalls.

‘We’ve also met people with Portsmouth connections all over the world. But turning left into Portsmouth Harbour felt incredible.’

The pair sailed 34,000 miles around the world and travelled across the North Atlantic Ocean, South Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and up the South Atlantic Ocean.

They have been to 24 countries and they said they have stepped foot in hundreds of places across the world and have seen some beautiful sites.

Sally said that some of the places that they have visited were completely remote and a complete difference to mainland places.

She said: ‘When you are out on the ocean and then you get to see an island that is completely silent and you are the only ones in site - it is just so beautiful.’

Paul said: ‘We turned right out of Portsmouth Harbour not knowing if we’d make it back under sail, considering the challenges of ocean sailing and unpredictable weather.

‘When we left the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic hadn’t started. We had no idea that it would become the greatest threat to our dream of circumnavigating.

‘But, despite several moments when we thought it was all over, and a lot of miles under the keel, we’ve made it.’

The adventures were welcomed home by family members and pulled into Portsmouth Harbour with their yacht adorned in flags.

Paul said: ‘For us to just be on board the boat has been a privilege and we are definitely very grateful for that.’

Sally, who was born and raised in Portsmouth, is excited to be coming home after an adventure of a lifetime.

The couple said: ‘The sight of Portsmouth Harbour warmed the cockles of our hearts.’

Paul Thompson diving in Bonaire