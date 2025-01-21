Fond farewell to owner of a popular Portsmouth dance school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fond farewell has been said to the principle and owner of a popular Portsmouth dance school who is retiring.

Karen Tickner is has been at the helm of the Iris Barnes School of Dancing since Miss Barnes passed it to her Karen at the age of 17, but she has now decided to hang her dance shoes up.

Old students and parents gathered to wish her well and celebrate her retirement including Emma Frampton who said: “We all came to celebrate Miss Karen's retirement - old students and parents who have gone on to open their own dance schools etc in the area who quite clearly learnt from the best.

Students, past and present, gathered to wish Karen Tickner well in her retirement from the Iris Barnes School of Dancing | Contributed

“She will be greatly missed but we hope the school continues to flourish with her ethos continuing- that every child should have the chance to dance.

The original school was founded in 1948 by Miss Barnes herself and has taught thousands of children across the city for decades.

It is now being taken over by Zara Tree who has rebranded as Iris Barnes Dance Academy.