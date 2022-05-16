Gunwharf Quays will once again host the region’s qualifying round for the awards, which will take place over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The ‘unmissable’ event will bring together the area’s best street food vendors on The Plaza at Gunwharf Quays.

Around 13 traders will sell their unique food to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the four days.

Serghei Munteanu and Svetlana Boaghe at the British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays, last year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-04)

The winner at the end of the heat will then compete at the UK finals, with a view to representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Munich.

Finalists of the Southern heat include the extraordinary Brazilian barbecue of Carne no Carvao, and the rainbow arepa pioneers, La Pepia!

While new vendors for this year include the Filipino fusion of Humble Kusina and the vegan pizza from Stones Throw Kitchen as well as local entrants, Earth To Oven, hailing from east Hampshire.

British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays, in 2021 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-07)

After casting their votes via a ballot box at Gunwharf Quays, guests can enjoy shopping at more 90 stores, visit the 14-screen multiplex cinema, bowling alley, art gallery or miniport at the outlet. What's more, guests will be invited to enjoy a cocktail or local beer from the seagull bar, provided by Southsea’s own Coastguard Studio.

The street food event will open on Thursday, June 2 and open from 12pm to 8pm every day until Saturday, June 4. On its final day, Sunday, June 5, it will open from 12pm until 5pm.

The British Street Food Awards were formed in 2009, as a way for up-and-coming street food traders to showcase their mouth-watering skills while celebrating the street food movement.

From left, Sabrina Sayar, Mateus Sayar, Maria Clara Sayar and Beatriz Carlho. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays, in 2021 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-03)

They’re part of the largest food competition in the world, now including 16 European countries and the USA and have played a big part in making street food accessible to everyone.