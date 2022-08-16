Founder of Hayling Island rescue service is hailed a 'local hero' for his lifesaving efforts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award, which was open to anyone based in the PO or SO postcode area, aims to celebrate and recognise unacknowledged heroes in the local community, who dedicate their time to help others.

The rescue service covers Chichester Harbour, Langstone Harbour, Bracklesham and Hayling Bays.

Left to right: Mick Balch, Frank Dunster, Brian Wood.

Today the service is self funded with the occasional donations received from the boating community.

L&S Waste Management managing director, Mick Balch, said: ‘A number of people came forward with nominations for Frank, and for us he stood out as a deserving winner.

‘Frank Dunster gives his time freely and has dedicated the best part of his life to helping others.’

Frank, who has been awarded with a £1,000 cash prize, spends most of the year living aboard his rescue boat to ensure that he can provide round the clock support, and the money is hoped to help him continue the invaluable work he does for the community.

Mick added: ‘We are delighted to announce him as the recipient of our first ever Local Hero award and I hope our donation will make a difference to his Hayling Rescue service for the remainder of this season and beyond.’

The winner was selected by a team of judges including Brian Wood MC, who is a former Colour Sergeant of the Hampshire-based Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, and was awarded the Military Cross for gallantry in combat following his tour of Iraq.

Brian, who is an L&S Local Heroes campaign ambassador, said: ‘Frank epitomises the spirit of what a local hero truly means. For over 40 years he has demonstrated incredible selfless commitment and humility.