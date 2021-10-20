Fareham Borough Council's four new dedicated business units at Faraday Business Park at Daedalus were unveiled by councillors, front row Nick Walker, mayoress Louise Clubley, mayor Pamela Bryant, and council leader Sean Woodward.

The ribbon was cut at the units, which are now ready for occupiers, by councillors on Monday.

The units, numbers 14–17 Spitfire Way, form the latest business scheme to open at Faraday Business Park at Daedalus.

The new buildings comprise more than 60,500 square feet of employment space with unit sizes ranging from 11,845 to 24,015 square feet.

Design features include vast nine metre eaves, comfortable office spaces, fibre connectivity, large yards and parking for staff and visitors, as well as easy access to the M27.

Sustainability has also been high on the agenda with the highest energy performance rating, solar PV panels and capability for electric car charging all included as part of the scheme.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome businesses to these new and state-of-the-art business units and hope that they will help attract a range of employment opportunities for the borough and surrounding areas. This is an exciting step toward our vision for Daedalus and strengthens our position as a premier location for manufacturing businesses.’

Fareham Borough Council took over the airfield at Daedalus in 2015.

The site, first established in 1917, was one of the primary shore airfields of the Fleet Air Arm. However the airfield was decommissioned in 1996 and it fell into disrepair until it gained status as one of 24 Enterprise Zones nationally in 2011 – part of a government scheme to boost business by providing tax breaks and giving extra support.

The council rebranded the airfield as Solent Airport, upgrading it and allowing private flights.

New hangars were completed in 2017, as well as business centre Fareham Innovation Centre.

Current occupiers include aviation maintenance specialist PropTech, precision engineering factory UTP, heat exchange coil manufacturer HC Coils and National Grid withs its IFA2 interconnector.