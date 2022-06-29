Following the success of its workshop at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth, Mitchell and Stones is hosting a two-hour Marketing Jumpstart Bootcamp in Southampton to teach managing directors and business owners of all sectors everything they need to know about how to put together and execute a successful marketing strategy for their business.

The idea is to equip business owners with the tools they need to attract new customers, increase sales and grow their companies.

It will be hosted by Mitchell and Stones managing director, Josh Mitchell, and strategic and operations director, Chris Stones, who both have experience in keynote speaking at several events.

Josh Mitchell, managing director of Mitchell and Stones.

Josh said: ‘A lot of feedback we get from people, whether it is our clients or people that we meet day-to-day, is that they are confused and concerned around how their marketing is performing and whether or not it is giving them any return. This is typically due to not having any structure, clear objectives and a plan to execute.

‘If you have anxiety around how effectively your brand is perceived in the marketplace it could make sense to spend the day with us.’

The workshop will take place from 9:30am until 11am on September 22 at Ocean Village Innovation Centre in Southampton, and will be free for all to attend.