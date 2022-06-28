Several entrants from the University of Portsmouth showcased their social enterprise ideas at the National Ingenuity Showcase.

The Ingenuity Programme works with university partners across the UK to create businesses with impact, focusing on key challenges such as health, climate change and community.

Emma Kemp, Portsmouth finalist and founder of Gosport-based Love Outdoors, was awarded the prize of Ingenuity Climate Champion, South Coast Champion and the Shakespeare Martineau Legal Prize.

Emma Kemp, founder of Gosport based Love Outdoors CIC, won the prestigious Climate Champion Award at this year’s Ingenuity Impact Awards.

University graduate, Emma, set up Love Outdoors to help people overcome barriers to getting outside, setting up a directory of free activities in the local area.

With research showing that one in eight people in deprived areas don’t have access to green space, Emma saw an opportunity to support her local community and showcase the benefits of being outdoors.

The social enterprise was one of 17 UK start-ups that won awards at this year’s showcase, securing nearly £90,000 in funding to help initiatives in the early stages of their entrepreneurial journeys.

The funding will enable Emma to further invest in the website and marketing, and purchase items that will really make a difference.

Emma said: ‘Being part of the Ingenuity programme has been amazing! I have been able to learn how to pitch, write a business plan, and have access to amazing mentors from Nuffield Health, Get Set Solent, and a coach, to turn my ideas into reality.’

Emma is currently working on two community gardens, one with a Housing Association and another in the grounds of a GP surgery in Gosport - the first of its kind locally.

Brendan Street, Head of Charity at Nuffield Health and a member of the Ingenuity Finals judging panel, said: ‘Seeing Emma develop her confidence through the Ingenuity programme has been inspiring and I know Love Outdoors will continue to grow driven by Emma’s increased knowledge, skill set and self-belief. An inspiring winner. Congratulations Emma.”

Other finalists included Nicole Herd with Community Kettle, Bianca David with Bikeables and Sultan Mahmud with Online Driving School.