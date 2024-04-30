Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THE countdown is on!

The best businesses in Gosport have less than one week to put themselves in the frame for an award which will see their success championed across the borough.

The newly launched Gosport Business Awards 2024 will conclude with a night of celebration at St Vincent College on Thursday, May 23 - and the deadline for entries is just three days away on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Waldron, editor in chief at The News - one of the award’s partners - said: ‘We’ve been so pleased with the interest shown in this initiative and the number of entries we have already received. But for me and my fellow judges, the more the merrier!’

The News is one of the key collaborators alongside the college, 22Midnight and Gosport Borough Council.

Last week it was revealed that leading aerospace firm StandardAero had come on board as headline sponsor. The biggest employer in the borough, based at Fleetlands, said they were proud to be involved.

And there are a number of other companies supporting the awards by sponsoring individual categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priddy’s Hard-based brewer Powder Monkey is sponsoring Start Up, strategic brand and creative design consultancy Frost Creative is sponsoring Commitment to Sustainability and Daedalus Waterfront is sponsoring Tourism and Hospitality. StandardAero has also taken Commitment to supporting talent in business as well as the overall business of the year.

The trophies on the night are being produced by Portsmouth-based Victory Trophies.

Andy Burdon, co-founder and CEO at Powder Monkey, said: ‘As a business that was founded in Gosport and has become closely connected with the town and community, it’s a pleasure to be involved in the business awards, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of the town.’

Gary Frost, managing and design director at Frost Creative said he was also ‘delighted’ to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have a long-standing relationship with St Vincent College, and we're committed to supporting them and the wider Gosport community at every opportunity. These awards are a fantastic platform to showcase the borough's impressive range of businesses and the significant contributions they make to the local economy, particularly those at the forefront of sustainability efforts. We're excited to celebrate their achievements!” he added.