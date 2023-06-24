She can remember when sacks full of post for all of Southern Co-op's retail stores and funeral branches were delivered to head office before they were sorted and redelivered by hand and the letters would fill the entire basement.

Allison, 56, said: ‘The business was very different from today in terms of the different functions. It not only concentrated on food stores and funeral branches, but it also operated department stores, hairdressers, butchers, dairy depots, bakery department, fuel office, Havant hypermarket, Gosport superstore, Co-op Social Club, petrol stations, travel shop, and its own maintenance department.

‘I remember the Co-op House Department Store which was a really impressive building and had a beautiful staircase leading to each floor. It sold everything from haberdashery to fine porcelain.’

Some of Allison’s job titles at the company have included being a clerk typist for the sole accountant in 1991, an administrator in 2001, secretary to the chief executive officer and finance manager in 2002, finance secretary in 2006, PA and administrator to the property department in 2008, and estates surveyor in 2018.

She has received extensive training including two years at Eastleigh College and she work towards a learning at work degree at Portsmouth University in 2006 after which she received a BA in Business (with Hons) in 2009.

Reflecting on her career, Allison Mowle, from Portsmouth, has been in her job for the past 40 years. Pictured: Dan Bowyer, Allison Mowle and Jonathan Lott

Allison also has a master's degree in property development at Portsmouth University and an Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors where she qualified as a Chartered Surveyor in 2022.

Allison added: ‘I have enjoyed all of the roles as I have been fortunate to have lots of good managers over the years and lots of great colleagues. They have been very supportive as they encouraged me to do the learning.

‘The APC course was quite hard going. You have to put in a lot of time but it was worth it in the end. I think learning is very important. When I left school, not many people went to college or university. You went to school and then got a job.

‘I have worked for one employer for 40 years but I have done lots of different jobs. For me doing all of that training, that is thanks to the Co-op.

‘I have seen many changes over the past 40 years but what has not changed is the company's values and principals, which still focuses on its members and serving its local communities.’

Dan Bowyer, head of property at Southern Co-op, said: ‘Allison's dedication and commitment to her work over the past 40 years is truly remarkable. She has seamlessly transitioned through various roles within the company, showcasing her adaptability and eagerness to learn.