The old employees of a storied Portsmouth hair salon have spoken of their delight in bringing it back from “the brink of death”

Garbo’s Hair has reopened in Albert Road after it was liquidated by the previous owners December 2024. The hair salon had been open in Portsmouth since the 80s with Tristan Jackson and Charlotte Stockwell now helping to bring it back having been employees their previously.

The closure had a big impact on Tristan who had previously worked there for 12 years. So much so, that he knew he had to do something to bring it back.

Tristan said: “A couple of months passed and my colleagues and I, joined forces together and did everything we could pull her back from the brink of death. It was massively important to me to bring it back.

“I feel like what Garbo’s has more than most other salons is the heritage. For it to have been born in the 80s with its freedom of expression and the time I think that hair was most exciting. I want to keep that going.

Charlotte Stockwell, co-director and Tristan Jackson, creative director are reopening Garbo's Hair at 11-13 Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (010725-5912) | Sarah Standing

He added: “To me it's always been really important to be part of a brand that has that longevity in a town where things change so quickly. It meant more to me than I had realised. Once it went I felt like I lost apart of myself, so it feels really good to be back.”

The new shop has opened just a few doors down from the old salon, and it has taken a lot of work to recreate the Garbo’s feel that is known and loved. The salon has been open unofficially for around a month, and as soon soon as people heard it was back, customers came back in their droves.

Tristan said: “We've had a really good response from just a little bit of marketing that we've done here. We've sent out an email to people, but it hit the ground running. I've been fully booked since the start. It has been really well received. We have been inundated with five star reviews and testimonials. “

The salon has been in people’s lives for generations and Tristan is delighted that it can continue to be. He said: ”It's been a staple in people's lives for a long time. I've got people who I have been doing their hair since they were eight years old. It's just amazing to be a part of the fabric of Albert Road again.”

Garbo's Hair will officially reopen on the week commencing Monday, July 14. | Sarah Standing

While the new owners are looking to recapture the essence of Garbos, they also have new ideas and ambitions to take it forward. Tristan talked of aims for a bigger shop as well becoming an academy to train the next generation of hair stylists. The most important aim those was establishing it as a welcoming environment for stylist and customers alike.

Tristan said: “We want to be stylist-focused and client-focused and create a nice environment for everybody to enjoy. A place where people can get a professional experience with stylists and clients.”

The salon is holding an official opening on the week of July 14, where they will encouraging people to pop in for consultations and as well as handing out goodie bags. They are also offering 20 per cent discounts for returning customers with further details on its new website: https://garbos.co.uk/