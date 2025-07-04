The owners of a beauty clinic have revealed their devastation after a a fire ripped through the salon in Petersfield.

The fire, which started at around 6.20pm yesterday (July 3), affected four properties in Lavant Street including House of Boo. The owner Becky revealed that the salon has been badly affected leaving her and her team “heartbroken”.

House of Boo posted an update on social media after watching firefighters tackle the blaze. The post said: “As many of you are aware we have suffered a devastating loss today. We are all totally heartbroken. I have just got home as Louise and I stayed till the end to see if we could do anything.

“I don’t even know what to say but I will contact all my clients to advise of the changes in case you have missed todays events.

“Thank you for the hundreds of calls messages I don’t know where to start or even what to say but I put my whole life into this business and the support means everything to me and all my girls.”

The Hampshire fire service has confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident. Fire crews were on site dealing with the issue before confirming they had “scaled back” their presence at the scene early this morning.