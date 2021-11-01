Kimmy Sabey set up her shop four years ago in Wickham but moved both her home and her business to Titchfield last December.

Living with husband Maz in their period cottage just 52 steps away from Hearts and Hugs, Kimmy arrived in the village the day after the Christmas lockdown began.

‘Titchfield is lovely, and the villagers have been such a support. I couldn’t have done it without them,’ she said.

Kimmy Sabey in her shop 'Hearts and Hugs' in Titchfield. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

‘They were brilliant because when I arrived, I dressed the window and, even though they couldn’t come in, they would stop to chat as they passed. It was a great vibe.

‘I got to know them through lockdown by talking to them on the doorstep and now I know them even better from coming through my shop door.’

Hearts and Hugs is built on Kimmy’s passion for country home styling, and she handpicks everything for the store, choosing things she would love in her own home.

Hearts and Hugs in Church Street, Titchfield. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

Kimmy said: ‘This is my baby – it’s my pride and joy. I work 70 hours a week, so it’s a real labour of love, but I still feel as if I have won the lottery!’

Kimmy said: ‘The Live Love Local campaign is so important because not only do independent traders like us need the support of our locals, but the people who come to see us get so much more than they would shopping online.

‘We gift wrap everything. We speak to everyone. I know my customers.

‘So many online companies doing what I do set up over lockdown, but it’s just not the same as coming in to see us.

‘It’s about physically seeing things, picking them up. Endlessly scrolling is actually quite hard to do! You’re not getting a feel for things you love. You can order things and when they arrive, they’re totally different to what you’re expecting. People like to have personal interaction with somebody.’

Kimmy is now busy preparing for Christmas with lots of exciting new stock arriving.

Hearts and Hugs in Church Street, Titchfield. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

She said: ‘I love anything that makes your home cosy and beautiful and we have lots of lovely new things to share with our customers this Christmas – it will be like a little grotto in here!

‘The building we are in was split to make two shops, and next door to me is the Village Boutique @ No 3. We share an entrance and have become something of a ladies’ hub in Titchfield.

‘We call this place TitchEnders – it’s better than the real thing!’

For more information, visit heartsandhugs.co.uk

Kimmy Sabey in her shop 'Hearts and Hugs' in Titchfield. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)

Part of the huge collection of items at Hearts and Hugs. Picture: Mike Cooter (151021)