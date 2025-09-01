Glee as dream of six years becomes reality with new convenience shop in Gosport

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 11:07 BST

A dream that has been brewing for the past six years has finally materialised with a brand new convenience store.

Located in Palmyra Road, Gosport, a new Premier store has officially opened its doors - and it has been well received with locals.

Jana Vinojan, manager at the new Premier store, said: “This is our first independent store - we opened it last week.

“It’s been a dream for six years to open our own store and finally we’ve opened it, and we are here.”

The manager said the team has already had a lot of positive feedback since the opening and he is over the moon with his dream shop.

Take a look inside the new Premier Store:

Premier convenience store has opened its doors in Gosport Pictured: Manager Jana Vinojan at Premier at Palmyra Road, Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman

