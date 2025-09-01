Located in Palmyra Road, Gosport, a new Premier store has officially opened its doors - and it has been well received with locals.

Jana Vinojan, manager at the new Premier store, said: “This is our first independent store - we opened it last week.

The manager said the team has already had a lot of positive feedback since the opening and he is over the moon with his dream shop.

Take a look inside the new Premier Store:

. Premier Convenience Store, Gosport Premier convenience store has opened its doors in Gosport Pictured: Manager Jana Vinojan at Premier at Palmyra Road, Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

1 . Premier Convenience Store, Gosport Premier convenience store has opened its doors in Gosport Pictured: Manager Jana Vinojan at Premier at Palmyra Road, Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Premier Convenience Store, Gosport Premier convenience store has opened its doors in Gosport Pictured: Manager Jana Vinojan at Premier at Palmyra Road Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Premier Convenience Store, Gosport Premier convenience store has opened its doors in Gosport Pictured: Manager Jana Vinojan at Premier at Palmyra Road Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales