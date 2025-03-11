Gosport bids farewell to Halifax as its closes its doors for the final time

Gosport is set to say farewell to one of its banks tomorrow after it closed its doors for the last time.

The Halifax in the High Street closes on March 12 as part of a wave of closures by the Lloyds Banking Group, which also includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The Halifax in Gosport High Street is one of 100s of closures across the UK. | Google

The move means Gosport is now only left with four banks on Gosport High Street: HSBC, Lloyds, Santander, and Nationwide, with its nearest Halifax branch in Commercial Road, Portsmouth and in Fareham Shopping Centre in West Street.

It follows the closure of the Cosham Halifax branch last year.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by The News, Lloyds Banking Group has announced that the Lloyds in Palmerston Road, will close on March 9, 2026. The branch was included amongst the closing of 61 Lloyds banks, 61 Halifax banks, and 14 Bank of Scotland branches as the group looks to focus on digital banking services.