A major high street bank has announced 100s of closures across the UK including two local branches.

Lloyds Banking Group which operates Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, has announced 292 closures of branches across the group. Some of the branch closures have already occurred while some will close next year.

The announcement included the closure of the Halifax in Cosham which had already closed earlier this year. However, a further local Halifax closure was also included.

The Halifax in Gosport High Street is set to close on Wednesday, March 12 2025.

Halifax customers will still be able to use the branch in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, while the Waterlooville and Fareham branches also remain unaffected at this time.

A full list of the bank closures as well alternative options for those affected can be found by clicking here.