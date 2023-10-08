Watch more of our videos on Shots!

7-year-old Alexander Beech has committed to braving the shave later this month – in aid of a cancer charity – after deciding “I don’t need my hair”. His mother Sarah Beech said she was initially “not keen” on the idea but is now proud and supportive of her son’s charitable goal.

Sarah said: “He was going to be one one evening and said ‘mummy, I want to shave my hair off’. I was like ‘what?’. He is aware that we have had quite a few family members who have been affected by cancer and died from it. He just said ‘I don’t need my hair, so I want to shave it off’.”

Alexander Beech will shave his head for charity later this month.

Sarah added that has previously expressed an interest in supporting charities and fundraising. Alexander and his brother held a fundraiser for a local hospital by climbing their stairs “thousands of times” during a Covid-19 lockdown.

She added: “As his parents we just think he’s so brave – it’s not something either of us would be willing to do. I thought it was just one of those things that he would change his mind about, but he was very adamant.

“He’s really quite excited. We’ve talked about how it is going to be cold because of the winter - he could have chosen a better time of year to do it.”