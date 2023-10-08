Gosport boy, 7, to shave off hair in aid of Cancer Research UK after smashing through £500 Gofundme target
and live on Freeview channel 276
7-year-old Alexander Beech has committed to braving the shave later this month – in aid of a cancer charity – after deciding “I don’t need my hair”. His mother Sarah Beech said she was initially “not keen” on the idea but is now proud and supportive of her son’s charitable goal.
Sarah said: “He was going to be one one evening and said ‘mummy, I want to shave my hair off’. I was like ‘what?’. He is aware that we have had quite a few family members who have been affected by cancer and died from it. He just said ‘I don’t need my hair, so I want to shave it off’.”
Sarah added that has previously expressed an interest in supporting charities and fundraising. Alexander and his brother held a fundraiser for a local hospital by climbing their stairs “thousands of times” during a Covid-19 lockdown.
She added: “As his parents we just think he’s so brave – it’s not something either of us would be willing to do. I thought it was just one of those things that he would change his mind about, but he was very adamant.
“He’s really quite excited. We’ve talked about how it is going to be cold because of the winter - he could have chosen a better time of year to do it.”
NOW READ: Great South Run 2023 invites children aged 3-15 to take part in Mini and Junior fancy dress race events
Alexander will likely undergo his dramatic makeover on the weekend beginning on Saturday, October 21. His family made the decision that he should “probably have his hair” for his annual school photograph. He will also clean his mum’s car to secure extra funds for the cause ahead of the haircut. The total raiser through Alexander’s Gofundme page currently sits at more than £600 and, having smashed through his £500 target, he is now looking towards reaching £1000. All money raised through donations will go towards Cancer Research UK. It is the world's leading charity dedicated to research on the causes, treatment and prevention of cancer.