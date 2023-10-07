News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Great South Run 2023 invites hildren aged 3-15 to take part in Mini and Junior fancy dress race events

Children as young as three are invited to take part in one of the largest running events in the South next weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST- 2 min read
The Great South Run will be take place on Sunday, October 15 with runners beginning to gather from 7am. Thousands flock to the Southsea seafront every year to tackle the 10-mile race every year – but there are also other challenges to take part in.

NOW READ: Great South Run 2023: How to take part and when it is taking place

For those who are looking for a less daunting route, there is the 5k race. For younger runners, there is the chance to take part in the Junior and Mini Great South Run, which will take place on Saturday, October 14. This year, these will have a seaside theme and prizes will be given for stellar fancy dress costumes. Children will also be able to meet GSR mascot Tyney the Tortoise for high fives and photo opportunities.

A competitor in last year's junior race. Picture: Keith WoodlandA competitor in last year's junior race. Picture: Keith Woodland
A statement from the events organisers on the Great South Run website reads: “The AJ Bell Junior & Mini South Run, part of the AJ Bell Great South Run weekend, is a brilliant introduction to running events for kids. We’re looking forward to more spectacular kids running action again in 2023. The popular Junior (2.5km) & Mini (1.2km) events give the budding running stars of the future a taste of the big event experience and a chance to claim their own finisher’s medal.”

NOW READ: Portsmouth City Council host spooky event in Somerstown for Halloween

The Mini race is open to children aged three to eight, who must be accompanied by a parent. The Junior event is open to children aged nine to 15, who can compete on their own.

To find out more about the event, visit the Great South Run website.

