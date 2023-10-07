Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great South Run will be take place on Sunday, October 15 with runners beginning to gather from 7am. Thousands flock to the Southsea seafront every year to tackle the 10-mile race every year – but there are also other challenges to take part in.

For those who are looking for a less daunting route, there is the 5k race. For younger runners, there is the chance to take part in the Junior and Mini Great South Run, which will take place on Saturday, October 14. This year, these will have a seaside theme and prizes will be given for stellar fancy dress costumes. Children will also be able to meet GSR mascot Tyney the Tortoise for high fives and photo opportunities.

A competitor in last year's junior race. Picture: Keith Woodland

A statement from the events organisers on the Great South Run website reads: “The AJ Bell Junior & Mini South Run, part of the AJ Bell Great South Run weekend, is a brilliant introduction to running events for kids. We’re looking forward to more spectacular kids running action again in 2023. The popular Junior (2.5km) & Mini (1.2km) events give the budding running stars of the future a taste of the big event experience and a chance to claim their own finisher’s medal.”

