Gosport police officers have paid tribute to an honourary “police cat” whose death has shocked the town.

Tilly, a beloved Bengal cat who built a social media following as people followed her adventures through pictures and videos posted by her owner, sadly died yesterday (October 6) at the age of two. It is thought hat she was hit by a car, and she later died after being taken to the vets.

The mischievous cat, known for her cheeky antics, was adored by people in the local community and owner Caroline Oakes has been “overwhelmed” by an outpouring of support.

In a social media post featuring photos of the charismatic cat inside Gosport Police Station, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We at the Gosport office are very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Tilly, who was a fond favourite around Gosport High Street and in our station.

"From helping A/PS Hopkins with crime reports, assisting with an open-air search in the High Street, to cheering us up with her friendly attention, she will be much missed by us and many others in Gosport.”

Fans of the feline have created a memorial and laid flowers in Gosport town centre, and a fundraiser has been launched to pay for a plaque a statue of her. The page has already raised £2,500 at time of writing.

Speaking to The News, owner Caroline said: “I think she was hit by a car because I went to see her at the vet and had scuff marks on her paws but she looked perfect and they had wrapped her up in a blanket that said something like little miss mischief on it.

"I can’t thank people enough for their kind words. I think she just impacted everyone so much which is so lovely and so nice. People have been kind enough to start a memorial in Gosport high street which is so nice – I haven’t seen it yet but I appreciate it so much.

"If I can just say thank you for everyone’s kindness. I am just overwhelmed with the outpouring of support."

Tilly the Bengal cat Gosport police officers shared a tribute to Tilly the Bengal cat on Facebook.

Tilly the Bengal cat Tilly the cat was a regular visitor to Gosport Police Station.

Tilly the Bengal cat Tilly the cat was a regular visitor to Gosport Police Station.