As part of Armed Forces Week, Gosport’s Powder Monkey Brewery is hosting Network Not Paperwork at its Priddy’s Hard home in Gosport on Wednesday, June 21, helping former forces personnel with employment opportunities.

From 3pm to 6pm those attending will learn about the art of networking in the Old Gunpowder Store before putting their new-found skills to the test at a gathering in the Taphouse overlooking Portsmouth Harbour from 6pm until late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being run with JobOppO, a proud advocate of veteran employment and the strength of the veteran network.

Andy Burdon, second right, CEO of Powder Monkey Brewery and his team.

CEO Andy Burdon said: ‘It will be a fantastic event and we’re working with many regional and national stakeholders to ensure it works well. While focusing on veteran employability and employment, our intent is that the Network Not Paperwork event is not seen as a job fair, more an interactive and insightful session that demonstrates the positivity and the benefits the veteran community offers people seeking a new, meaningful job.

‘As well as veterans and service leavers seeking to network, listen and share, there will undoubtedly be employer representatives there also, ideally veterans themselves.’

Numbers are limited so anyone hoping to attend are advised to book a place at www.joboppo.co.uk/network-not-paperwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad