Gosport cheerleading squad applies for permission to run toddler sessions

The Storm Cheerleading Squad, which is now based in Wingate Workspace, in Wingate Road, is applying to the council for a retrospective planning application.

If approved, the proposal would see units 1 and 4 of the Wingate Workspace changed from industrial use to leisure.

Wingate Road in Gosport Picture: Google

In their planning statements, the applicants said: ‘Storm Cheerleading is a community-led sports team and business that is going from strength to strength, teaching young athletes a variety of skills such as tumbling, stunts, dance and gymnastics.

‘[It allows] them to gain skills to be able to compete in national and international competitions.

‘Like all cheerleading programmes Storm has specific building requirements due to the nature of the cheerleading sport with tumbling, stunts, pyramids as well as flying the building must have high ceilings and significant floor area.

‘Previously operating out of Unit 8 Alphage Road, the floor space was inadequate for the amount of success and growth they have seen as a programme.

‘Along with our cheerleading classes that are run in the evening we run Stay and Play sessions during the day.

‘This comprises adults and babies/toddlers coming to our gym to utilise the facility and play equipment in a safe environment. We run three sessions per day (except Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays).’

The application has received 26 letters of objection, raising issues mainly related to parking.

Neighbouring resident Natasha Harding said that since the opening of various leisure clubs in the industrial site traffic has been a ‘nightmare’.

She said: ‘People have nearly crashed numerous times. When parents take children to their clubs they park on both sides of the road and have no regard for others.

'On many occasions, the pavements and grass verges are mounted and recently we have had someone block the entrance to our road.

‘There is no adequate parking for the amount of people attending. Even if this is approved there will be an ongoing problem.’