For Bakes Sake opened in Gosport on Friday, July 25 with owners Ra Marskell and Brian Rattan bowled over by the support from the public. The couple achieved their dream of opening a bakery following support from Simon Squibb and his Dream Machine initiative who provided £3,000 funding to get the unit ready.

The couple had been baking since lockdown with their online bakery, run from a home kitchen, garnering a loyal following. That popularity translated to the shop as a long queue gathered in the high street in anticipation of trying out the new subway-style concept where customers can build their own cupcake.

Ra was delighted to finally be open. She said: “I've gone through all the emotions today, crying, laughing, everything. I've cried like four times, but I'm so excited and humbled and the turnout's been amazing. It's crazy.

“We also do have an array of pre-made treats like cookie pie, sugar cookies, retro cakes, but we're focusing mainly on the Subway version of a cake store.”

The opening also saw the Dream Machine and HelpBnk, two of Simon Squibb’s initiatives, turn up to speak to local people.

Rich Hayes, who travels the country in the Dream Machine van said: “What I do is to support the community in a bit of a different approach. I reach the people that Simon cannot reach, which are those people who are in these local communities that we just haven't been able to tap into, social media can only take you so far.”

Rich met Ra and Brian when he was trying to find somewhere to park in the Portsmouth area as he toured the country. He said: “For Bakes Sake reached out to us at the beginning of the tour and offered out their driveway. We went into their home and they told us their story of what had been happening, which led us to do a pop-up with them about six weeks ago.

“Through that, we actually managed to get a few minutes with Simon on a call where he could introduce himself to Ra and Brian and we've actually got a bit of investment from Simon to allow builders to come into their unit and get it all ready.

“From when we first met them three months ago to where we are today, it’s been quite a remarkable journey.”

Find pictures of For Bakes Sake opening day below:

