A Gosport baker is achieving her dream of opening her own bakery after pitching her idea to an entrepreneur on TikTok.

Ra Marskell, 28, from Gosport, and her partner Brian Rattan, 30, are excited to be opening For Bakes Sake on Gosport High Street at 11am on Friday, July 25, at 11am.

The new bakery was made possible through support from Simon Squibb, an entrepreneur and author whose ‘Dream Machine’ travels the country allowing people to pitch their dreams.

Brian and Ra with Rich and Kirsty of the Dream Machine. Ra made a cake version of Simon Squibb's book 'What's Your Dream?' | Ra Marskell

Ra, who has been baking since lockdown, spotted that the Dream Machine was going to be in Portsmouth and offered up their driveway when seeing they were looking for somewhere to park. The rest is history.

She said: “They trusted us and parked on our drive for three nights and we made really good friends with them. We ended up pitching our dream to them on our driveway. They then left and carried on with their tour but on the way back they did a pop-up on our driveway to get more people’s dreams in the area.

“That was when we got to speak to Simon who said he would fund our dream. It has all been a bit crazy since then!”

For Bakes Sake made a cake version of the Dream Machine van. | Ra Marskell

For Bakes Sake has become popular online with Ra and Brian running it from a kitchen at home. The new bakery will sell the same delicious treats but also comes with a twist.

Ra said: “It is a bakery with a twist, you can create your own cupcakes from scratch. You choose your base, filling, toppings, and make it whatever flavour you want.”

In the past week Ra and Brian got to meet Simon in person who gifted them a coffee machine for the shop. The couple now cannot wait to get started. She said: “I am so excited. I can not tell you how excited we are to open.”

The grand opening will see goodie bags handed out to the first 15 customers, with face painting and colouring competitions on offer for the little ones. People will also be able to pitch their own dreams with the Dream Machine and HelpBnk attending for the day.