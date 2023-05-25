News you can trust since 1877
Gosport community invited to take part in community mural at Saint John's Church

People in Gosport are invited to paint take part in a mural painting project at a historic church this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th May 2023, 16:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:36 BST

St John’s Church, in Forton Road, Gosport will get a makeover as part of a community arts partnership between the church and the Gosport and Fareham Trust. Members of the local community are invited to pick up their painbrushes and join in.

Young people from across the town have been working on the design of the mural, inspired by the church’s history and the creative spirit of the town. Locals are invited to take part in mural painting on Saturday, May 27 betwen 10am-4pm.

St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
Eleanor Hawkridge, Community Arts Leader at the GFM and Saint John’s, said: ‘The Young Producers have been fabulous. They have only been working together since April and they are leading the project themselves, from designing the really imaginative mural, to advertising the event, and have even been training to operate the coffee bar.

‘There are so many talented people in Gosport, and it’s a joy for Saint John’s Arts to be able to give them a platform to showcase what they can do.’

The mural will be a temporary installation, and will remain throughout the month of June.

The project is funded by the Gosport Cultural Consortium, a partnership between Hampshire Cultural Trust, Bridgemary School, Gosport Heritage Open Days, Gosport Discovery Centre, Gosport Voluntary Action, Gosport Tourist Information, Motiv8, Gosport U3A and Gosport Diving Museum and is funded by Historic England.

For more information about the project, visit the Saint John’s Arts Instagram page.

