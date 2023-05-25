St John’s Church, in Forton Road, Gosport will get a makeover as part of a community arts partnership between the church and the Gosport and Fareham Trust. Members of the local community are invited to pick up their painbrushes and join in.

NOW READ: 13 activities to keep the whole family entertained this May half term

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people from across the town have been working on the design of the mural, inspired by the church’s history and the creative spirit of the town. Locals are invited to take part in mural painting on Saturday, May 27 betwen 10am-4pm.

St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Eleanor Hawkridge, Community Arts Leader at the GFM and Saint John’s, said: ‘The Young Producers have been fabulous. They have only been working together since April and they are leading the project themselves, from designing the really imaginative mural, to advertising the event, and have even been training to operate the coffee bar.

‘There are so many talented people in Gosport, and it’s a joy for Saint John’s Arts to be able to give them a platform to showcase what they can do.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mural will be a temporary installation, and will remain throughout the month of June.

The project is funded by the Gosport Cultural Consortium, a partnership between Hampshire Cultural Trust, Bridgemary School, Gosport Heritage Open Days, Gosport Discovery Centre, Gosport Voluntary Action, Gosport Tourist Information, Motiv8, Gosport U3A and Gosport Diving Museum and is funded by Historic England.