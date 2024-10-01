Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Signage has gone up at a popular discount home store in Gosport confirming its looming closure.

Poundstretcher, located in Gosport high street, has been covered in posters and sale signs as the shop prepares to close its doors, leaving locals stunned. The shop has confirmed that its last day of trading will be on October 4 and there is currently a sale in place to try and sell the remaining stock ahead of the closure.

One reader said: “Gosport is just becoming a ghost town.”

Poundstretcher in Gosport has confirmed that it will be closing dwn on October 4, 2024. | Dmitrij Nikitin

Another reader wrote: “It’s sad - been there years and I’ve shoped there ages went in there today for maybe the last time. Sad to see it getting empty - lady said it’s closing cause gosports a ghost town and not making enough profit.”

One reader said: “Gosport be dead soon and Halifax going next year - it's only time before more banks and shops go.”

A lot of locals initially thought the shop was going to be closing for refurbishment, but the signage has confirmed that this week will be the last.