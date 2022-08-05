Gosport midwife set to fly high as she completes daring wing walk

Mandy Grosvenor is celebrating her 17th work anniversary as a community midwife at Portsmouth University NHS Trust by completing a wing walk.to raise cash for the trust’s charity

Based in the Juno Team at Blake Maternity Centre, Mandy has been providing high quality care for women in Gosport since 2005.

Mandy said: 'I decided to do the wing walk as I really wanted to do something so extreme and outside of my comfort zone that people would be inspired to support me. Also, there’s an added bonus of not needing to train for it.

Mandy Grosvenor

The 55 year old is hoping to raise £2,000 which will go towards the Blake Maternity Centre to update the birth room, with a new birth pool.

Mandy added: ‘I’m a 55-year-old classic couch potato who hates anything too exhausting! I’m also a bit scared of looking down from great heights so this really does challenge me.

‘It would make a big difference to help us enhance the care we give.’

Mandy’s wing walk is taking place on August 13 and she has already raised £1,320 in donations on Just Giving.

Melanie Hardman, midwifery sister, said: ‘Mandy is a very valued member of our team and we are both excited and scared for her. We’re very proud of Mandy for volunteering for the wing walk to help us refurb the Blake Centre. Good luck.’