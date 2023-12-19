Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Kirk, 43, runs Nail Logical in Elson Road and has been operating since 2019. The former community care worker and her business have gone on to receive several industry accolades, and said being more than just a salon operator is behind her success.

The mum of two told The News: “I think it’s because we put so much into it. We’re more than just a nail salon. We are very mental health aware and a lot of clients come to us not just to have their nails done, they come in for a chat. When they’re feeling down, we have an open door policy and they can have a cup of tea with us.

Pictured is: Katie Kirk, owner of Nail Logical and Becca Harman, beauty therapist. Picture: Sarah Standing (191223-3746)

"They’re not just our clients, they’re our friends. We wouldn’t be here without them. We like to do community work and not just focus on ourselves. We knew that lockdown would be quite impactful on our clients’ mental health. We’re not necessarily giving them mental health advice, that goes beyond me, but we show them there is someone who will listen and that there is a way out.”

Ms Kirk said she signposts places and resources for people to go to seek help in anyway they need. Nail Logical has previously won nail bar of the year in the 2022 and 2023 English hair and beauty awards, with Ms Kirk being crowned nail technician of the year in 2020 and 2022. The business has also been shortlisted for the awards in 2024.

The beautician took the leap of faith and entered the industry eight years ago – wanting to start her own business and so she could do what she loved while spending more time with her son Oliver, now 13, and Isabelle, now 10. She started as a nail beautician at a nail salon and eventually bought it out. “The feeling was so amazing,” she added.

"It was more than I ever dreamed of and never thought I could have something like this. It’s my everything. It was a massive risk with two children, and they’re really proud of me. They know mummy has her own business and she works hard. My daughter can’t wait to start working here. It gives them the drive to succeed.

Nail Logical in Gosport has been put up for awards at the English Hair and Beauty Awards for the fourth year in a row. Katie Kirk, who changed her career eight years ago to follow her passion, has revealed the secrets behind running her successful business. Picture: Sarah Standing (191223-3776)

“If you’ve got something that you want to do, it’s never too late. You’re never too old. There are never too many circumstances where you can’t facilitate it. Ms Kirk said despite many challenges, the business has managed to maintain itself during the cost of living crisis. She added that hard work and having understanding about the economic climate has helped Nail Logical retain its course.

"We’re working longer hours if we need to and putting more into our advertising. We understand that people just don’t have the funds at the moment. We’re in a luxury industry, and it’s your luxuries that are the first to go. We’ve navigated that really well over the last year and have been very cost effective – saving where we can and not splashing out on things.