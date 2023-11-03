Teamwork and dedication have allowed a woman from Gosport to change her life for the better by starting her own salon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samantha O’Neill, 31, opened Hair at O’Neills in West Street, Fareham, on October 4 last year. After previously working for others, she took the plunge and started her own business – and has not looked back since.

She told The News: “It gave me the freedom to make it a nice place to work. When you’re working for someone else, you are very limited to their ways and their rules.

NOW READ: Soothills Bakery announces weeklong closure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Hair at O'Neills. Pictured is: (l-r) Tom Metcalf, artistic director, Samantha O'Neill, salon owner, Adele Taylor, Sarah Cook, apprentices and Shara Muscroft, creative stylist. Picture: Sarah Standing (021123-607)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been nowhere near as stressful as running a business for someone else. I was nervous to do it, because I thought if it was this stressful working for someone else, it would be worse working for myself.

"But I'd say it’s a walk in the park, because I’m in control.” Hair at O’Neill’s has struck so much of a chord with customers that they have been shortlisted in the South East section of the Salon Awards 2023.

They have been nominated for the best newly refurbished salon, with employee Shara Muscroft being shortlisted for the Best Colourist of the Year. “We have a tight relationship with customers and staff, so we can change things as and when it suits us,” Samantha added.

"It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and I wish I did it years ago.” Opening a new business has become daunting due to the current financial climate.

Pictured is: Samantha O'Neill (31) salon owner. Picture: Sarah Standing (021123-583)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to BBC News, the number of companies going bust this year is on track to be the highest since the financial crisis in 2009. Samantha said despite her initial concerns, she encourages anyone who’s determined and passionate enough to give it a go.

"I was terrified at first”, she added, “I was laying in bed ahead of the opening thinking ‘what the hell have I done’. I have a full team of staff and I’m responsible to pay all of their wages and keep the salon profitable to pay the bills.

“I had never done anything like this before. I thought I’d made one of the worst decisions of my life, but it is nowhere near as stressful as I thought. It’s hard work, but it’s rewarding hard work.

"It takes over my life, but I love it, and I love that I have control of everything. It’s not as scary as people think, especially if they are pretty much running a business for someone else already.” Samantha started renovating the space with her stepdad, grandad, and partner Jack on August 1.

Pictured is: Shara Muscroft, creative stylist, who is up for Best Colourist of the Year at The Regional Salon Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things didn’t go to plan, as the ceiling fell in on the first day of owning the building – among a myriad of other problems. Despite the setbacks, things all came together on opening day.

SEE ALSO: New Asda Express opens on Hayling Island

Samantha said she thought she was “jinxed” because she “had every problem you could think of” before opening, but believes her core group of staff allowed the business to succeed. Demand has been so high that two hair treatment areas had to be built.

“It has done better than everything I could have hoped for. I almost think it’s too good to be true. We’re all great at what we do, that’s what made us so successful.