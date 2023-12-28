A Gosport nail technician has been nominated for two English Hair and Beauty Awards having taken home a prize at last year’s event.

The nominees were voted for by customers and Charlotte was touched by the response from her clients. She said: “I am so grateful for my customers, some of them showed me what they actually wrote when they were voting for me and it brought a tear to my eye. My customers mean the world to me, they are all so nice and supportive, I always look forward to who I get in next. Its not like a job, its like a hobby almost because its fun to do and its fun to speak to interesting people. I am so grateful to them as they got me here."

Charlotte Brighton has been nominated for English Hair and Beauty Awards in recognition of her creative designs

Charlotte added: “I couldn't have done any of this without my husband. He's supported me immensely from the beginning where I only had two or three clients, to now where my diary is constantly full.”

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, said: “We had an outstanding response from the public who went behind our nomination process and put forward tried and tested beauty professionals that deserve recognition. The number of 60,000 votes received is just incredible and record breaking for us and therefore, we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this overwhelming response.