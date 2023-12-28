Gosport nail technician nominated for two English Hair and Beauty Awards
Charlotte Brighton, of Charlotte’s Beauty, has been announced as a finalist in two categories for the south region, Nail Technician of the Year and Creative Nail Technician of the Year. Having won Nail Technician of the Year in 2023, Charlotte is delighted to be nominated for two further awards this year. She said: “Its amazing, I work so hard on my nail art to be something that stands out. There are lots of amazing technicians in the area and I am striving to be the most recognised.”
The nominees were voted for by customers and Charlotte was touched by the response from her clients. She said: “I am so grateful for my customers, some of them showed me what they actually wrote when they were voting for me and it brought a tear to my eye. My customers mean the world to me, they are all so nice and supportive, I always look forward to who I get in next. Its not like a job, its like a hobby almost because its fun to do and its fun to speak to interesting people. I am so grateful to them as they got me here."
Charlotte added: “I couldn't have done any of this without my husband. He's supported me immensely from the beginning where I only had two or three clients, to now where my diary is constantly full.”
A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2024, said: “We had an outstanding response from the public who went behind our nomination process and put forward tried and tested beauty professionals that deserve recognition. The number of 60,000 votes received is just incredible and record breaking for us and therefore, we would like to thank everyone who contributed to this overwhelming response.
“The awards remark the strength, skill and innovation of those who have shown excellent commitment to customer satisfaction and have changed the industry’s landscape by introducing innovative treatments and services, building extremely close and trusted relationships with their clients." The winners will be announced at an April awards ceremony in Milton Keynes.